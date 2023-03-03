Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EXG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 227,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,107. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
