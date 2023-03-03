eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $617.90 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $617.90 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,356.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00564808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00173558 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,323,748,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,323,773,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

