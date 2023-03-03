Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $10,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. 347,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

