Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

