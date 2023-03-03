Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 353,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

