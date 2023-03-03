Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $41.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,619.40. 86,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,328.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,623.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

