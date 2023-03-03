EDBI Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EDBI Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 17.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,453. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.