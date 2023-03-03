Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 743,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

