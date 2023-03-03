Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,280 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 6,191,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,187,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

