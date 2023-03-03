Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.07. 1,292,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

