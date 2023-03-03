Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 380.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.57 and its 200 day moving average is $439.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

