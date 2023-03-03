Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.64 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB remained flat at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,880. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

