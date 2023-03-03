Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.89 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.55. 16,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.