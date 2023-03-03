Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,969,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 915,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,911,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 132,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

