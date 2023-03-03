EHP Funds Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.9% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.39. 164,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,168. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

