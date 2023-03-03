EHP Funds Inc. Purchases New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.05% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STOR remained flat at $32.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $32.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STORE Capital Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

