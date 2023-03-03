EJF Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,744. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

