EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of Primis Financial worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 354,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Primis Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,025 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $137,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,554. The company has a market cap of $284.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.