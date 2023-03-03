EJF Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

