EJF Capital LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 207,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

