EJF Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

EWBC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

