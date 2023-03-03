EJF Capital LLC Sells 12,346 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Synovus Financial worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,322. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

