EJF Capital LLC Takes $13.13 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,131,000. Plug Power accounts for approximately 2.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 258,415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 101.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,737,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,820. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

