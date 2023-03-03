EJF Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $280.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,511. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.36.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.90.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

