Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.065-$1.067, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.