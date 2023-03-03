Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Agree Realty accounts for 2.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC remained flat at $70.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

