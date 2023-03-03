Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $254,516. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 177,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.