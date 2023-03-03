Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,148 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.52 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

