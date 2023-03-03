Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

