Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX remained flat at C$9.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 252,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,122. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.83.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

