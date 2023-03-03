Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 94.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.26. 371,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,531. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.