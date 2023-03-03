Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 27,105 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

