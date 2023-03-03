Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PEG opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.