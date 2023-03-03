Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $68.24 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

