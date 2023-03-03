Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 595.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.25 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $3,590,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

