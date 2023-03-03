Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1,163.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,335 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.94 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

