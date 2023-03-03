Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 32,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Enphys Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,418,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

