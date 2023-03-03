Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 207.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 60.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $363.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $594.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

