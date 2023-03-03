Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $28.99 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Trading Down 7.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE HRL opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

