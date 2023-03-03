Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.89 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $620,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

