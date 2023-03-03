Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Public Storage by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Up 3.3 %

PSA opened at $305.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.05. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

