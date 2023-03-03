Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,475 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $768.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

