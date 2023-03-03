Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Gap Down to $243.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $243.00, but opened at $236.00. Enstar Group shares last traded at $242.63, with a volume of 1,938 shares changing hands.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Stories

