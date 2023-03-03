Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 278,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,076. Enviva has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

