EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EnWave Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,724. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the development of Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It operates through the Enwave and NutraDried segments. The Enwave segment includes the sale of REV machinery to royalty partners, short-term rents, and commercial license agreements.

