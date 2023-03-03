EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $304.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.