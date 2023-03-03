Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $27,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.79 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.