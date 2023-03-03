Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.72% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

PK stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

