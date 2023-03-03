Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

