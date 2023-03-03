Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 534,593 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,593 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Coterra Energy worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

